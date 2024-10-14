‘Park Cities People’ Applauds



Jeanne Skartsiaris, whose novel The Magdalenes was recently reviewed by The Dallas Morning News for a Sunday edition, was a 2023 Page Turner Awards finalist, and is a finalist for the 2024 American Fiction Awards. The book, which is set in the Park Cities area and is about overcoming sexual abuse and rising from the pain, was also a first-place winner in fiction at the San Antonio Writers’ Guild in 2019 prior to its publication.