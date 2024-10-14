Wednesday, October 16, 2024

W.T. White was unbeaten in team tennis in District 13-5A during the regular season. (PHOTO: Courtesy)
Playoff Win Highlights WTW Tennis Season

W.T. White’s seven-match winning streak in team tennis ended with a recent 14-1 loss to Midlothian in the second round of the Class 5A Region II playoffs.

The Longhorns were undefeated in District 13-5A play and earned a top seed in the postseason bracket, then secured a 12-7 victory over North Mesquite in the opening round.

The successful season was a step up from a year ago, when WTW fell to West Mesquite by a narrow 10-9 margin in the bi-district round.

