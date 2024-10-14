UP Earns Elite Accreditation

University Park joined the ranks of the country’s elite park and recreation agencies recently by earning accreditation through the Commission for Accreditation of Park and Recreation Agencies (CAPRA) and the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA).

To earn CAPRA accreditation, an agency must meet rigorous standards related to the management and administration of lands, facilities, resources, programs, safety, and services. CAPRA accreditation is the only national accreditation for park and recreation agencies.

During the accreditation process, University Park demonstrated compliance with 154 recognized standards and documented all policies and procedures.

“Here at the City of University Park, CAPRA Accreditation means utilizing industry standards and best management practices while maintaining top-level customer service and delivering high-quality programs in our well-maintained parks and facilities,” said Sean Johnson, director of parks and recreation. “We will continue to encourage community input and engagement as we provide lifelong recreation and leisure opportunities while advancing the NRPA seven dimensions of health and well-being.”

Earning accreditation involved a formal application, self-assessments, a site visit by a team of trained volunteers resulting in a written report, and a hearing with a commission comprised of representatives from NRPA, the American Academy for Park and Recreation Administration, the National Association of County Park and Recreation Officials, the International City/County Management Association, The Academy for Leisure Sciences, the Armed Forces Recreation Network, the Council of State Executive Directors, The National Recreation and Park Ethnic Minority Society, The National Association of State Park Directors, and the American Therapeutic Recreation Association.