Comings and Goings

NOW OPEN

Beville Pediatric Dentistry

4328 Lovers Lane

The office aims to help young patients enjoy visiting the dentist and create healthy, lifelong habits.

Chefika

7859 Walnut Hill Lane, Suite 170

The dining destination known for its exquisite dishes and high-class ambiance is bringing the flavors of Turkish Mediterranean cuisine to Preston Hollow.

Doughbird

Inwood Village

The pizza and chicken restaurant has landed in the corner space formerly occupied by Bread Winners Café and Bakery.

Keeks

The Shops at Park Lane

The shoe store specializing in pre-owned, authentic, luxury footwear has opened its second Texas location next to HomeGoods.

Läderach Chocolatier Suisse

NorthPark Center

The company’s first premium chocolate store in Dallas, located on level one near Dillards, offers 85-plus varieties of fresh artisanal chocolates, imported directly from Switzerland.

Lovers Egg Roll

6030 Luther Lane, Suite 130

The Chinese restaurant specializing in egg roll dishes aims to provide a variety of flavors and fillings to satisfy enthusiasts of the crispy and savory treats.

Nuri Steakhouse

2401 Cedar Springs Road, Suite 120

The elevated “East meets West” steakhouse has opened in the heart of Uptown.

Starbucks

6407 Hillcrest Ave.

The coffee giant has opened a new location next to Jimmy John’s across from SMU.

Wyld Blue

4205 Buena Vista St.

The popular Aspen and Montauk lifestyle boutique has opened a location near the Katy Trail.

Galleria Dallas

Various Stores

• The Royal Standard, offering gifts, apparel, and home décor that combine classic elements and modern touches, has opened on level 2.

• Lindsay Nicholas New York, a luxury womenswear label that melds the excitement of New York City with timeless fashion classics, has opened on level 1.

• Dallas-based crochet brand Knots & Loops, which offers a wide assortment of handcrafted pieces by women artisans, has opened on level 3.

CLOSED

Dallas Yoga Center

4140 Lemmon Avenue

The beloved yoga studio that kicked off the yoga trend with its trailblazing opening in 1989 closed its doors on Aug. 26.

– Compiled by Sarah Hodges and Claudia Carson-Habeeb

Editor’s Note: September’s Comings and Goings incorrectly described the location of Pickleball Kingdom. The new center, described as the “Dallas Galleria Location” by the company, is actually north of the prestigious mall. It will open later this year at 14060 Dallas Parkway.