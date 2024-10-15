Comings and Goings
NOW OPEN
Beville Pediatric Dentistry
4328 Lovers Lane
The office aims to help young patients enjoy visiting the dentist and create healthy, lifelong habits.
Chefika
7859 Walnut Hill Lane, Suite 170
The dining destination known for its exquisite dishes and high-class ambiance is bringing the flavors of Turkish Mediterranean cuisine to Preston Hollow.
Doughbird
Inwood Village
The pizza and chicken restaurant has landed in the corner space formerly occupied by Bread Winners Café and Bakery.
Keeks
The Shops at Park Lane
The shoe store specializing in pre-owned, authentic, luxury footwear has opened its second Texas location next to HomeGoods.
Läderach Chocolatier Suisse
NorthPark Center
The company’s first premium chocolate store in Dallas, located on level one near Dillards, offers 85-plus varieties of fresh artisanal chocolates, imported directly from Switzerland.
Lovers Egg Roll
6030 Luther Lane, Suite 130
The Chinese restaurant specializing in egg roll dishes aims to provide a variety of flavors and fillings to satisfy enthusiasts of the crispy and savory treats.
Nuri Steakhouse
2401 Cedar Springs Road, Suite 120
The elevated “East meets West” steakhouse has opened in the heart of Uptown.
Starbucks
6407 Hillcrest Ave.
The coffee giant has opened a new location next to Jimmy John’s across from SMU.
Wyld Blue
4205 Buena Vista St.
The popular Aspen and Montauk lifestyle boutique has opened a location near the Katy Trail.
Galleria Dallas
Various Stores
• The Royal Standard, offering gifts, apparel, and home décor that combine classic elements and modern touches, has opened on level 2.
• Lindsay Nicholas New York, a luxury womenswear label that melds the excitement of New York City with timeless fashion classics, has opened on level 1.
• Dallas-based crochet brand Knots & Loops, which offers a wide assortment of handcrafted pieces by women artisans, has opened on level 3.
CLOSED
Dallas Yoga Center
4140 Lemmon Avenue
The beloved yoga studio that kicked off the yoga trend with its trailblazing opening in 1989 closed its doors on Aug. 26.
– Compiled by Sarah Hodges and Claudia Carson-Habeeb
Editor’s Note: September’s Comings and Goings incorrectly described the location of Pickleball Kingdom. The new center, described as the “Dallas Galleria Location” by the company, is actually north of the prestigious mall. It will open later this year at 14060 Dallas Parkway.