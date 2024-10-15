Compass School Introduces Inaugural Advisory Council

The Compass School of Texas has formed its inaugural Advisory Council.

The mix of independent educators and professionals will work with head of school Shelly Sender and director of advancement Katie Townend Doherty to guide efforts to innovate curriculum, strengthen organizational structures, and uphold the core values of community, family, leadership, purpose, and resilience.

The co-ed independent school in Preston Hollow opened in 2023, serving pre-K through second grade. It intends to expand to include up through grade eight.

Advisory council members:

• Arnold Holtberg, advisory council chair – Holtberg served as headmaster of St. Mark’s School of Texas from 1993 until 2014, making him the longest-tenured headmaster in the school’s history. He is a published author and has been recognized nationally for his work, including serving on the President’s Commission on White House Fellowships.

• Mary Ann and Stan Greene – She was the founding director of The da Vinci School and with her husband by her side, worked tirelessly for 37 years to grow the school into a highly respected and successful early childhood program in Dallas. They retired in 2023.

• Barbara and Michael York – She served as head of lower school and also taught students for 22 years at the St. Mark’s School of Texas, and he was head of upper school at Greenhill, as well as a faculty member at the Episcopal School of Dallas.

• Larry Lacerte – The founder and CEO of Lacerte Tax Software has served on the Board of Trustees of top-tier independent schools such as Lamplighter, Christ the King, John Paul II Exploratory, Hockaday, and St. Mark’s School of Texas.

• George Tobolowsky – He was on the Board of Directors of Greenhill School for more than 12 years and oversaw construction for the board of Greenhill’s new gymnasium, natatorium, and middle school and was also involved in the conversion of the old middle school into the new fine arts center.