Ebby Halliday Foundation Hosts Hurricane Relief Drive

The Ebby Halliday Foundation has organized an emergency donation drive to support the communities devastated by Hurricanes Helene and Milton. The donations will be transported to distribution centers in North Carolina and Florida, helping the hardest hit areas recover.

Coordinators are asking for flat head shovels, propane heaters, kerosene heaters, dehumidifiers, 5-gallon buckets, mold inhibitor sprays, sleeping bags, blankets, winter coats, work boots, sweaters, socks, children’s toys and books, and bottled water.

Donations can be dropped off at Ebby’s Little White House on 5999 West Northwest Highway, Dallas 75225 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. through Friday Oct. 18.