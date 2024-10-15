Lions Claim Fifth Straight TISCA Title

The St. Mark’s water polo dynasty continued its dominance with a fifth consecutive title at the Texas Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association state tournament on Saturday at Jesuit’s Segal Aquatic Center.

The Lions (15-2) crushed Houston Consolidated 26-1 in the championship game after rolling past Plano John Paul II in the semifinals of a tournament that has continued on a smaller scale since the UIL began sanctioning the sport in 2020.

The event wraps up the fall season for St. Mark’s, which defeated several UIL opponents during the season in addition to some out-of-state foes.