Mark A. Hardin, M.D., age 68, passed away, Thursday, October 3rd, 2024, at home after a courageous battle against a rare and aggressive cancer. He was born October 2nd, 1956, in St. Louis, Missouri. He married the love of his life, Sarah Jo Ford Hardin, on June 1st, 1991, after meeting on a blind date. Their 33-year marriage was a testament to their deep, abiding love for each other and their family.

Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Juanita and J.B. Hardin, and his in-laws, Carolyn and Russell J. Ford. He is survived by his wife, Sarah Jo, daughter, Caroline Belle Hardin, and son, Spencer Ford Hardin, of Dallas. He is also survived by his brother, Dr. Paul Hardin and wife Dr. Susan Hardin of College Station, sisters-in-law, Nancy Ford Littlejohn of Austin, Dr. Melissa Belle Ford of Houston, brother-in-law, Russell James Ford, Jr. and wife Caren Oakley Ford. As a man who cherished and nurtured his extended family, he is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Mark grew up in Galveston, Texas and Chicago, Illinois, where he was salutatorian of the class of 1974 at Rich Central High School. He graduated summa cum laude with a B.A. in Chemistry and a Minor in Art History at Southern Methodist University in 1978. Mark was a University Scholar, Honor Student, and a Phi Beta Kappa as a sophomore. Mark was proud to be a pre-med “Jeskey boy”, an excellent chemistry student of Dr. Harold Jeskey.

Dr. Hardin was a board-certified otolaryngologist and the founding owner of the Dallas Ear, Nose, and Throat Center. Mark received his M.D. from the Baylor College of Medicine in Houston in 1982 before he completed his ear, nose, throat, head and neck training at The Ohio State University Hospitals and Children’s Hospital of Columbus. Mark served as Chief Resident for two years. The clinical director of Mark’s resident program at The Ohio State University described him as a “brilliant, outstanding, and gifted person”. He received additional training at the Royal National Throat, Nose, and Ear Hospital and the London Hospital in London, England, where he also was Chief Resident. He had comprehensive surgical training in all areas of the ear, nose, throat, head and neck. Mark’s professional memberships included the American Academy of Otolaryngology/Head and Neck Surgery, American Academy of Facial Plastic Reconstruction Surgery, Dallas County Medical Society, Texas Medical Association and the North Texas Ear, Nose, and Throat group.

Through the years, Dr. Hardin has been honored with numerous awards and titles for his work. He was named one of America’s Top Doctors, one of the Best Doctors in Dallas and a Texas Super Doctor. Mark enjoyed memberships in Idlewild, Terpsichorean and Calyx men’s clubs, Royal Oaks Country Club, the Crescent Club, Thalia Dance Club, Dallas Dinner Dance Club, the Dallas Museum of Art, Preservation Park Cities, the British Royal Oak Foundation and Northway Christian Church. Mark was a devoted husband and father who thoroughly cherished time with his family, especially on wonderful worldwide family vacations. Mark also loved traveling with friends, taking great pleasure in introducing them to places like his beloved Africa and England. Mark seemed to know the most interesting facts on just about every subject. He never stopped learning and trying to share his knowledge with others. A part of Mark’s legacy will be the book he wrote on Okimono Japanese ivories. In addition to art, Mark was passionate about gardening. As a youth, Mark won many blue ribbons at garden shows. As an adult, he enjoyed spending his spare time planting and maintaining his home gardens. Mark also enjoyed hiking in the mountains, walking his dog, skiing, photography, going to the theater, concerts, art auctions and museums. To those who knew him, Mark filled their lives with love, laughter, adventure, art, music, a thirst for knowledge and a sense of honor, all with a twinkle in his eye and a dry wit.

The family will receive friends at a visitation in the sanctuary and narthex at Northway Christian Church from 1:00 pm until service time on Friday, October 11th. Services will follow in the sanctuary at 2:00 pm. Interment will be at Sparkman Hillcrest Cemetery under the direction of the Hughes Family Tribute Center. The pallbearers include Spencer Hardin, Paul Hardin, Rusty Ford, Andrew Littlejohn, James Littlejohn, Russell Ford III, Carson Ford, Ryan Hardin, Zachary Hardin and Rob Slane. The honorary pallbearers include Dr. Harvey Carter, Lee Fuqua, Don Averitt, Jim Huff, Dr. Jim Sackett, Jeff Sone, Mark Leieindecker, Dr. Ray Rock, Dr. Bronn Rayne, Clint Blackman and Leon Young.

Memorial gifts can be made to the Mark A. Hardin, M.D. Memorial Fund at M. D. Anderson Cancer Center to support Dr. Renata Ferrarotto’s head and neck research. Contributions can be sent to P.O. Box 4486, Houston, TX 77210-4486, or made online at https://gifts.mdanderson.org/Default.aspx?tsid=8443. For online donations, click ‘Give Now,’ then check the box that says: ‘I’d like to choose where my donation will go.’ Select ‘Other’ and write in ‘Mark A. Hardin, M.D. Memorial Fund.’

“Blessed be the father who shares his faith in Jesus Christ with his family by what he does and what he says.”