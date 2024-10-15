Our Redeemer Lutheran Church No Longer a Voting Site

After decades of being one of the largest and busiest voting locations in the Dallas area, Our Redeemer Lutheran Church and School is no longer serving as a polling place.

Our Redeemer’s announcement cited that large voter turnout resulting in long lines and parking limitations would be further impacted by the impending construction on the 10 acres, as Our Redeemer Lutheran School is slated for an expansion project.

The Rev. Brent McGuire, the senior pastor, commented, “While we are disappointed to have to bow out of something so important, it was decided now is the time to do so — at least for a time. Our church and school are growing, and it’s essential that we prioritize our own programs and ministries.”

Dallas County has recently secured Northway Christian Church as a polling site just .9 miles away from Our Redeemer. Voters are encouraged to visit DallasCountyVotes.org to find the voting location most convenient for them.