Preston Hollow Crime Reports Oct. 7-13

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: TREASURED ART TORN APART

A heartless vandal criminal damaged garden sculptures on Oct. 8 in the 7500 block of Park Lane.

7 Monday

A hazard to traffic violation was given in the 5300 block of Lovers Lane.

8 Tuesday

An attempted theft of an AT&T line was made in the 6800 block of Northport Drive.

A citation warning of an undisclosed nature was issued at a restaurant in the 5900 block of Royal Lane.

The front windshield of a vehicle was broken in the 6600 block of LBJ Freeway.

10 Thursday

A complaint was filed about an individual posting unwanted information online and placing unwanted calls at night to a resident in the 5800 block of Glendora Avenue.

Vandalism of property occurred on a vehicle parked in the 4700 block of Forest Lane.

A vehicle was struck, and the perpetrator fled the scene without leaving any identification in the 6500 block of LBJ Freeway.

A stabbing occurred causing injuries in the 4700 block of Forest Lane.

A truck was stolen in the 6900 block of Currin Drive.

A theft occurred at a retail store in the 8600 block of North Central Expressway.

A theft occurred of an undisclosed nature in a retail store at NorthPark Center.

A cash register was stolen, and a monitor was damaged at a retail store in NorthPark Center.

12 Saturday

Property was stolen from a vehicle parked in a lot at Good Shepherd Episcopal School.

13 Sunday

A criminal tresspass warning was given at a 7-Eleven located in the 6800 block of West Northwest Highway.