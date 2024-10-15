Scots Aim for More Playoff Success in 5A

Back in Class 5A this season, Highland Park is in the midst of another customary deep playoff run in team tennis.

The Scots topped Prosper Walnut Grove 10-6 on Friday in the Region II area round and will next face Frisco Independence on Tuesday in the regional quarterfinals.

HP, which is the most decorated team tennis program in the state, defeated Frisco Lebanon Trail 10-9 to start postseason play last week.

The Scots (12-3) are aiming to return to the regional tournament on Oct. 17-18 in Melissa, followed by the state tournament on Oct. 23-24 in Waco. HP has 22 state titles overall, most recently in 2021.