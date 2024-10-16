Real Talk: Andrea and Aaron Estrada

Some hobbyists embrace gardening, landscape painting, sewing, baking, or even desktop role-playing games.

Andrea and Aaron Estrada enjoy painting curbs.

In 2011, they began expressing their creativity as a hobby by livening up address numbers on curbs.

“We painted curbs on and off until about 2020, when we decided to commit more to doing it full time,” they said in a recent email.

They don’t live in Highland Park, University Park, or the Preston Hollow area of Dallas but said they have painted about 150 houses in People Newspapers’ markets since 2020.

Andrea works with clients to create a design, and Aaron paints the curb. Search Facebook for their business name – Curb of Art – to check out their work.

How/why did you get into this business?

We got into painting curbs as a way to make extra money and quickly realized our artistic abilities put our paintings in another category of “curb addresses” people described us as “not your average curb painters,” and when people hired us, they would say they went with us over anybody else because our designs and executions were better than anybody they have seen.

Why should I get my curb painted?

In today’s world of deliveries in food and online purchases along with emergency situations, having a visible address is a crucial part of having a home. Yes, we do very clean and simple work a lot, but we also specialize in interesting and intricate designs, and we view curb paintings as an extension of the homeowner’s personality and style.

Now that you’ve been an entrepreneur for a while, if you could go back in time and give yourself any advice, what would it be?

We would have invested back into our business for the upgrades needed a lot sooner.

What are your favorite themes/images you’ve incorporated in someone’s curb art?

One of our favorite themes was a Powerpuff Girls mid-century modern painting we did. We also have a wildflower line we have done that incorporates bluebonnets and Indian paintbrush flowers. We also do a lot of pet portraits.

What is your outlook on the Dallas market?

We love working in the Dallas area. People know what they want, and they pay for the best. We have a lot of repeat customers we have on file that we come out and paint for every two years.

Please give us a fun fact about yourself.

We make videos for Curb of Art showcasing our paint process on social medias like TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram.