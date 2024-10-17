A Student’s Journey Begins With Possibilities

Learning is a journey, not just a transaction, and should be steeped in possibilities. So, what should parents expect out of an educational partnership with a school?

When choosing a school, parents should expect that their children are provided with opportunities that engage them in academic learning as well as meet their social and emotional needs. For instance, at Parish Episcopal School, a school with a known and exceptional college-prep curriculum, there is intentional social and emotional programming and student support services that are touted with equal importance to academic curriculum. Further, Parish strives for a balanced learning environment that invites students to be a part of the process, take risks, explore extended subject areas, try new things and follow their passions, engaging them in the process of their educational journey so they come away with a deeper understanding of and connection with the content.

Delivered around a framework that teaches independence, personal responsibility, attentiveness, collaboration and tenacity (or what Parish likes to call IMPACT mindsets), school should not only prepare students for the next class level but prepare them for life beyond their academic journey. Finally, schools should honor students’ voices by partnering with them in all the possibilities they see for themselves. From signature programs exploring leadership, STEM and global studies to award-winning arts, championship athletics and premier facilities, at a school like Parish, those possibilities can be infinite. Visit a Parish Preview (October 27 or November 16) to help your child find their possibilities.