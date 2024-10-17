F1 Team Puts MAPS Students in the Cockpit

This weekend, the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team will take on the competition at the U.S. Grand Prix. But the team put students in the cockpit on Oct. 16 during the “Race to Innovation” event at Highland Park High School.

Team Principal Ayao Komatsu, drivers Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen, and MoneyGram’s Chief Marketing Officer Greg Hall shared their experiences and answered questions from students during a panel discussion moderated by ESPN sportscaster Nicole Briscoe.

Also on site were F1 simulators and the team’s VF-24 F1 car.

This is the Moody Advanced Professional Studies program’s third year to host the Formula 1 team. This year, the program invited STEAM students from Dallas ISD and Arlington ISD to share the experience.

As part of their preparation for the event, MAPS students tackled real-world challenges created by Komatsu working with teachers.

Read more about the team’s preparations for success away from the glamour of the racetrack and how team members inspired students in our December issue.