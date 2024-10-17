Lady Scots to Host Wakeland in Key Match

Highland Park has momentum heading into a showdown on Friday that could have District 12-5A volleyball title implications.

The Lady Scots will host Frisco Wakeland looking to avenge their only defeat in district play — a four-set road loss on Sept. 24 that marked their first loss in any district match since 2017.

HP and the Wolverines have separated themselves atop the league standings, with Wakeland on top thanks for a 16-match winning streak.

If the Lady Scots (26-9, 9-1) win on Friday, the two teams would be tied for the top spot with less than two weeks remaining in the regular season. An HP loss would put almost assure the Wolverines of the 12-5A title and top seed in the upcoming playoffs.

HP has won its last six matches, including a sweep of playoff-bound Frisco Lone Star on Oct. 11, followed by an easy victory at Carrollton R.L. Turner on Tuesday.