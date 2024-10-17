Love Field Rideshare Pickup Location Will Return to Terminal

A walk across the Skybridge to Garage B will no longer precede catching a rideshare at Dallas Love Field Airport.

According to a memo sent to City Council members from Dallas Assistant City Manager Dev Rastog, the airport is moving its rideshare pickup closer to the terminal in January 2025.

Just over a year ago, in an attempt to reduce curbside congestion, the airport’s transportation network pick-up area was relocated from the airport’s lower-level roadway to Garage B’s Level One, so travelers had to plan for an extended walk after a long day of travel.

The announcement indicates a plan to move the pickup location closer to the terminal, possibly to an area on the terminal’s southeast side, near the current valet pavilion.

The airport also announced an increase in parking prices for all garages. The cheapest will now cost $18 a day. Valet parking will increase to $35 and premium parking in Garage C to $30, the memo said. The increased parking fees take effect Oct. 18.

The memo acknowledged that while the move may create potential bottlenecks in traffic, especially during peak hours, the airport is working on mitigation tactics to minimize traffic issues.