Preston Hollow Youth Balances Studies and Sneakers

The sneaker trade is big business, as is evident in Dallas’s successful Sneaker Haven venture.

Sneaker enthusiasts watch for brand drops, even camping out for hours to buy a single pair of coveted shoes. Collaborations with megastars foster high demand and are responsible for revamping brands the likes of Adidas, ASICS, and PUMA. Those with the right approach and a finger on the pulse of the market can turn a passion for sneakers and an aptitude for following brands and forecasting fashion trends into a highly profitable venture.

Enter Walker Scheer, a 17-year-old dually enrolled student at Leeway Academy and Dallas College. A resident of Preston Hollow, Scheer has quietly been making waves in the sneaker industry since age 12. At the start, the young entrepreneur was running his business primarily out of his residence, often storing over 600 pairs of shoes at his home.

“I actually started buying and reselling sneakers so I could afford to buy more for myself,” Scheer admitted. When a back injury had him sidelined on the basketball court, he dove into the sneaker business with fervor.

In 2023, Scheer began selling shoes to Sneaker Haven, as its Mockingbird Station flagship store was rapidly gaining momentum and a large following. That summer he was hired as a sales associate and built relationships with the store’s owners, Justin Viel and Haris Khan, the brains behind the successful store.

As Scheer grew his relationship with Viel and Khan, his hard work and dedication paid off, leading to the decision for Sneaker Haven’s owners to open a second location and bring Walker on board as a 50% partner in the new store, set to open this October.

Juggling school with his expanding business is a challenge Scheer says he’s up for.

“My dad and other mentors have taught me that balance is key, plus, I have the mindset that in order to grow you have to learn lessons from both the good and the bad,” he said.

Research into the local market took time and dedication from the young entrepreneur who views the new Sneaker Haven store in Allen’s Watters Creek shopping center as an ideal location.

“It’s perfect for the niche and area of the market,” says Scheer.

The Sneaker Haven partnership represents the realization of a goal Scheer has had his eye on for some time, and the business is poised to appeal to the die-hard sneakerhead as well as the more temperate sneaker enthusiast.