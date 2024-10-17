Save the Date for HPHS SciTech Fest on Nov. 18

Highland Park High School Science & Technology Festival volunteers are cooking up excitement for a day of learning and career exploration on Nov. 18.

The team served 250 lunches to teachers and staff on Wednesday with support from the Highland Park Education Foundation and La Fiesta de las Seis Banderas.

The lunch had the “dual purpose” of showing appreciation for teachers and focusing attention on the festival, explained Michele Vicente, who is co-chairing the 18th annual event with Kimberly Slade.

This year’s speakers include between 50 and 60 industry leaders representing careers in science, engineering, medicine, research, and technology. In addition to surgical robots, the Nov. 18 festival will feature demonstrations of how robotics is used inside an Amazon warehouse, Vicente said.

Students will be able to sign up for presentations of their choice during their science and technology classes. Click HERE for more information about the festival.