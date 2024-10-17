University Park Panthers Reach for the Stars

University Park Elementary’s theme this year is “UP, UP & AWAY,” and the PTA hopes that its panthers will soar to new heights.

“Our overriding goals are to listen to both parents and staff to make the school the best culture and learning environment possible,” PTA president Melinda Smith said. “We want all stakeholders to feel proud of our school and feel good about the education that our children are receiving.”

This year, the PTA has beautified the campus by adding inspirational quotes and school spirit decals to the buildings. The teacher’s lounge has gotten a refresh, and the school’s exterior has been spruced up with additional playground turf and new landscaping.

Funds gifted by the PTA have helped support UP’s learning garden and Spanish program, student enrichment, campus improvements, and continuing education, Smith said.

“We are proud to be UP Panthers, and we can’t wait to experience all the wonderful things that await us this school year,” Smith said. “Thank you to the entire community for your support of our sweet school.”

Learn more about UP’s plans to take flight at uppta.org.