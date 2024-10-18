Every Child Is an All-Star on Team Hyer

Every Husky belongs on team Hyer this year, and PTA president Ann Higginbottom wants to ensure they feel known, seen, and appreciated.

“In a very sincere way, we are a neighborhood school with a big heart,” Higginbottom said. “As the students approach our campus each morning, they are greeted by beloved crossing guards who know their names and greet them with a smile. The staff is second to none, full of joy and intentionality towards our kids. We are a family — we are a team — and you feel that energy and joy in every hallway.”

Hyer’s theme this year is “Homerun Hyer: All Star Kids in a League of Their Own,” and staff welcomed students on their first day in custom Hyer Huskies jerseys. The PTA is hoping to make this year a win for teachers and students by raising critical funds for their school.

“Above all, I just hope that people finish the school year feeling known and part of this beloved community of Hyer,” Higginbottom said.

Read more about the Hyer PTA’s plans for the season at hyerpta.org.