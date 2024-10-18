House of the Month: 6731 Tulip Lane

Experience comfort and luxury in this 6-bedroom home completed in 2023 in coveted Preston Hollow. Newly added pool, pickleball court, turfed yard, window treatments and $50K worth of AV equipment make 6731 Tulip better than new. The light-filled floor plan is highlighted by a gourmet kitchen with Wolf-Subzero appliances & built-in Miele espresso maker, temp-controlled wine room, dining room with grass cloth walls and a lacquered study.

The first-floor, spa-like owner’s suite enjoys pool views. Guest suite doubles as pool bath, opening to the power-screened covered patio to complete the first floor. Upstairs, find a game room, gym and 4 ensuite bedrooms. Oversized utility (with 2 full-sized sets of washers and dryers and extra fridge), 3-car garage and gated driveway combine form with function. High-end finishes incl Marvin windows, Visual Comfort lighting, Walker Zanger tile & Emtek hardware. Just 3 blocks from St. Mark’s School and near other top-rated schools, shops and restaurants.