HPISD Celebrates District Police Department’s First Promotion

Highland Park ISD celebrated the first promotion within its police department since the department’s founding in 2015.

“While this is a milestone for our department, it’s also a milestone in any police officer’s career,” HPISD chief of police Mark Rowden said during the Oct. 15 Board of Trustees meeting. “And today we celebrate this milestone for one of the finest police officers I’ve ever had the honor of working with.”

The district’s National Merit Semifinalists were recognized at the meeting. PHOTO: Sarah Hodges

The district marked Michael Connel’s promotion to sergeant with a badge pinning ceremony. At its conclusion, Rowden awarded his sergeant’s collar brass to Connel.

Rowden praised Connel’s passion for providing a safe and secure environment for students.

Also at the meeting, the Board of Trustees thanked principals for their service, and recognized the district’s 15 National Merit Semifinalists. Click HERE to read more about the students’ achievements.