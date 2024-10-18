Peters, Bodnar Lead Jesuit Past Cards

By Michael Finnegan / Contributor

Charlie Peters threw for 270 yards and six touchdowns as Jesuit beat Irving MacArthur 41-27 on Friday to remain in solid contention for a playoff spot in District 7-6A.

The first three touchdown passes for Peters came in the first quarter, as the Rangers (3-4, 2-2) raced to an early advantage and held off a late rally by the Cardinals (2-5, 0-4).

“This is a tough district,” said Jesuit head coach Brandon Hickman. “It’s very competitive and Irving MacArthur always plays us tough. They’re a scrappy team.”

Blake Bodnar led all Jesuit receivers with seven receptions for 101 yards and three scores. Peters also threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Shane Parker on Jesuit’s opening possession.

“MacArthur has a good secondary,” Parker said. “They play a lot of man coverage, and I was able to create some space on that first touchdown.”

The Cardinals evened the score at 7-7 when Brock Casas-Willis hit Femi Uhunoma on a 62-yard touchdown pass.

Jesuit’s defense clamped down from there, while the Ranger offense scored four straight touchdowns and went up 34-7 on a 24-yard touchdown strike from Peters to Blake Bodnar with 4:33 left in the first half.

After stopping the Cardinals on a fourth down-play deep in their own territory, the Rangers took advantage of the short field and increased the lead to 41-14 on Peters’ third touchdown pass to Bodnar, a 13-yarder at the end of the third quarter.

Jaeger Krauss and Henry Bourret also caught scoring throws from Peters, while Bourret added a team-high 71 rushing yards.

Brandon Nitcholas hauled in seven passes for 106 yards for MacArthur, while Casas-Willis threw for 226 yards and two scores.

The Rangers are tied for fourth place in the district standings with three games remaining. Jesuit’s final regular-season road game is next week against Richardson.