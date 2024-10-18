UP Elementary Librarian Receives Award for Outstanding Communication

University Park Elementary School Librarian Mary Valuck was recognized recently as the sole recipient of the F.L. Elder Award from the Texas Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development (ASCD).

The award is given annually for providing positive information to communities and citizens about public education. Valuck received the award on Oct. 15 at the Texas ASCD conference in the Irving Convention Center.

In addition to her work as school librarian, Valuck is responsible for University Park Elementary’s Instagram and for articles about the school in the weekly district newsletter.