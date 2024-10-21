17th Annual Golf Classic Donations Surpass Previous Year

Interfaith Family Services surpassed last year’s fundraising total at its 17th Annual Golf Classic on Sept. 16, raising $122,500 to support families in crisis.

The funds raised, including $7,000 contributed on the day of the event, will be used to provide housing and support for families in need, including many households headed by single mothers.

The donations will also support Interfaith Family Services’ wrap-around programs, which include childcare, career coaching, counseling services, and cooking classes.

The event featured remarks by CEO Kimberly Williams and a speech by Shanese Harrison, a recent graduate who shared her story and a look into Interfaith’s services.

The event was supported by sponsors including Crossplane Capital, the Hegi Family, PNC Business Credit, SCA Transaction Services, Triumph Financial, Sewell Automotive Companies, IMA and Hunter Onsite. The event was co-chaired by Ben Eakes and Brian Hegi.

To learn more about IFS visit interfaithdallas.org