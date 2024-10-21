CASA Classic Raises Funds and Awareness for Child Abuse

The 27th annual Dallas CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) Classic golf tournament raised $1.9 million to benefit Dallas CASA and the child victims of abuse and neglect.

The tournament was held on Sep. 30 and was jointly hosted by AT&T, Goldman Sachs, and Pioneer Natural Resources. Since its creation 26 years ago, the classic has raised more than $28 million to support the work of Dallas CASA.

Dallas CASA’s volunteers are community members trained and supervised by the agency’s staff. They advocate on behalf of child victims of abuse or neglect who are living in foster care.

Volunteers work with judges, attorneys, educators, therapists, doctors, families, and many others to promote healing, safety, and, ultimately, permanency for children.

Thanks to the continued support of the tournament, for over five years Dallas CASA has been able to accept every one of the court appointments for child welfare cases in Dallas County.

In that time, Dallas CASA has served more than 7,000 children with 2,700 volunteer advocates, making it the largest of more than 900 CASA organizations nationwide.

“Dallas CASA began in 1980 with just ten volunteers who dreamed of better outcomes for child victims of abuse or severe neglect,” said president and CEO of Dallas CASA, Kathleen M. LaValle. “That dream has been transformed into reality for all Dallas children through the support of the Dallas CASA Classic. The tournament hosts have encouraged us, supported us, nudged us, and ultimately inspired us to serve all children in foster care so they can have the positive, loving futures they deserve.”

The tournament, held at The Ritz Carlton-Dallas, Las Colinas, and Cowboys Golf Club, annually attracts roughly 500 golfers, who play in support of Dallas CASA’s mission. All funds raised by the classic go towards Dallas CASA and the children it serves.

The Archon Group, which initially founded the tournament in 1998, later merged into Goldman Sachs. Pioneer Natural Resources joined the tournament in 2012, followed by AT&T in 2013. Dallas CASA has credited the combined efforts of these corporations with the continued growth of the organization.

The tournament was supported by a variety of sponsors, with designations from “platinum” to “non-playing.”

The platinum tier of sponsors included AT&T, Atlas Energy Solutions, Evolution Well Services, Goldman Sachs, Helmerich & Payne, Imperative Chemical Partners, ONEOK, Pintail Completions, Pioneer Natural Resources, RK Supply, Sullivan & Cromwell, Targa Resources, Tenaris, US Silicia, VoltaGrid, and WhiteWater.