Dream Day: Young Cancer Fighter Tackles Trash Fire

Kewan Gibson, 8, becomes honorary member of Highland Park DPS

Kewan Gibson, an 8-year-old pediatric cancer patient, had the chance to prove his strength with the Highland Park Department of Public Safety (HPDPS).

Outfitted with a badge of honor, armor, and helmet, Kewan became an investigator and a firefighter.

Kewan had already walked the runway with Highland Park firefighters at the annual Children’s Cancer Fund (CCF) Gala in April.

HPDPS personnel partnered with CCF again this fall to give Kewan the firefighting experience of his dreams.

On Sept. 14, Kewan promised to faithfully execute his duties to the best of his abilities as Chief Chuck McGinnis, Highland Park’s director of public safety, administered the oath. The young Honorary Public Safety Officer received his badge.

HPDPS officers cross train to fulfill emergency medical services, police, and firefighting duties. Getting all the certificates required typically takes years, but fighting cancer takes another level of determination.

“What you’re doing, and the road you’re traveling on, none of us can even imagine,” McGinnis told Kewan.

The honorary position came with a busy first day. Kewan and his family toured the facility and met the crew before the duties began.

Kewan completed an investigation by following obscure clues, discovered what it was like to eat like a firefighter, and learned to play a boardgame similar to the game Aggravation.

He was winning too, when duty interrupted.

“Trash fire,” the station’s speakers played.

The crew moved down to the station’s apparatus bay, where Kewan suited up for the job ahead.

In full gear, Kewan jumped into a firetruck, which rolled into the surrounding neighborhood in search of the fire.

Pressed for time, remaining crew members gathered just outside the bay, where they used a large metal tray and a healthy amount of accelerant to create a fire worth putting out.

Upon his return, Kewan jumped out of the firetruck, got a lesson on how to use a firehose, and prepared his line of fire. Water erupted out of the hose.

“Kewan’s gonna lead the way to what this department’s gonna be,” Officer J. Nguyen said. “He’s gonna be up in front; we’re gonna follow his lead, his courageousness, his honor, his integrity, the way he lives his life; we’re gonna follow him.”

The fire roared, shockingly tall for how small it started, but Kewan, determined, proved a natural with the firehose.

The crowd clapped and cheered as the final flames went out. The boy’s firefighting day was done, but he had other plans.

Kewan headed back inside to finally finish that game.