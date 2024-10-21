HP Cheer Celebrates Century of School Spirit

Highland Park Cheer celebrated its 100th birthday on Oct. 17 by showcasing the tumbling skills, team spirit, and history and that have made HP’s program one of the nation’s best.

Hundreds of alumni were invited to return to campus for the centennial celebration. The event kicked off at 5 p.m. with tours of HP Cheer’s state-of-the-art facility and locker room. The celebration continued with a 100 Year Pep Rally, a screening of A Century of Spirit: Highland Park Cheer Documentary, and a centennial celebration party.

“I’m filled with pride when I think about the generations of athletes who have worn our colors, lifted our spirits, and cheered our teams to victory,” program director Emily Barnes said during the pep rally. “Cheerleading is more than just stunts, jumps, and routines. It’s about the camaraderie, the hard work, and the sense of community that unites us all.”

The pep rally featured performances from the Spirited Scots, and Varsity and Junior Varsity Cheerleaders. The cheer teams showcased some of the acrobatics, dancing, and stunts that have helped HP secure multiple accolades, including national championship titles in 2003, 2008, and 2023.

1991 graduates Ellen Anderson and Anne Massey said that seven of the 10 members of their squad had returned for the celebration. Massey appeared in the documentary with her daughters, 2020 and 2022 Highland Park grads who also cheered for their school.

“I’m just so proud of the community, that this has gone on this long, and that it just continues to get better,” Massey said in the documentary. “It’s just one of the many reasons why we live in this amazing place, because of traditions like cheer.”

Click HERE to view A Century of Spirit: Highland Park Cheer Documentary.