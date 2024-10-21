Park Cities Crime Reports Oct. 14-20

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: NO BACKGROUND CHECK NEEDED

Why shop at a federally licensed gun dealer when there’s an unlocked 2021 GMC Sierra parked in The Plaza at Preston Center? A thief took off in the vehicle at about 9:16 p.m. on Oct. 18, along with a Sig Sauer P365 semi automatic pistol, a Sig Sauer P365 semi automatic stock pistol, 300 rounds of 223 ammunition, and five magazines each filled with 30 rounds of 223 ammunition.

UNIVERSITY PARK

14 Monday

Police arrested a woman for trespassing and assault involving family violence at a residence on Purdue Street at about 8:37 p.m.

15 Tuesday

Officers made a traffic stop, and arrested a woman for driving while intoxicated and possession of drug paraphernalia and the car’s passengers for public intoxication at about 11:26 p.m. on Preston Road.

16 Wednesday

Prompt porch pirates stole a package only minutes after it was delivered to a home on Amherst Street at about 1:11 p.m.

Reported at 2:44 p.m. on University Boulevard: Fraudsters forged a check sometime between 12 a.m. on Oct. 15 and 10:33 a.m. on Oct. 16.

Officers arrested a woman for driving while intoxicated and violating open container laws at about 8:21 p.m. on Cleburne Street.

Reported at 9:34 p.m.: Officers cited the driver of a 2015 Nissan for violating open container laws, and arrested the car’s passenger on a warrant.

18 Friday

Reported at 8:05 a.m.: Officers arrested a reckless roadster in the 3400 block of Amherst Street on a Denton County warrant.

A greedy thief stole copper piping from a construction site in the 3700 block of Haynie Avenue at about 12:15 p.m.

How do you turn a 2024 Cadillac into an ATM? Leave it unlocked with money and credit or debit cards inside at The Plaza at Preston Center at about 8:21 p.m.

19 Saturday

Officers arrested a 19-year-old man for public intoxication at about 5:32 p.m. on Mockingbird Lane.

A shoplifter with a sweet tooth stole Gloria Margarita Strawberry Liquor from CVS in the 6700 block of Preston Road at about 10:18 p.m.

20 Sunday

Officers arrested the driver of a 2015 Acura RDX for driving while intoxicated at about 1:05 a.m. on Hyer Avenue.

Thieves struck a 2023 Aston Martin on Lovers Lane at about 11:13 a.m., stealing a Beretta 80x Cheetah 9mm pistol and a Ferragamo bag.

HIGHLAND PARK

14 Monday

Reported at 5:39 p.m.: A burglar shattered the window of a 2024 Chevy pickup while the truck’s owner was in Whole Foods in the 4100 block of Lomo Alto Drive, and stole a Lucchese laptop bag, a Saddleback Leather binder, an HP laptop, a 737 Duck Call, Oliver Peoples sunglasses, and Apple AirPods. The binder and bag were later found in the parking lot.

A criminal cruiser shattered the window of a 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk and stole the vehicle at about 11:46 p.m. in the 3500 block of Cornell Avenue.

17 Thursday

Officers arrested a 27-year-old woman for driving while intoxicated at about 1:53 a.m. at the intersection of Mockingbird Lane and Douglas Avenue.

18 Friday

Officers made a driving while intoxicated arrest at about 3:27 a.m. in the 4700 block of Lomo Alto Drive.

Reported at 2:38 p.m.: The thief who stole a $449 bottle of Bollinger champagne from Whole Foods in the 4100 block of Lomo Alto Drive on Aug. 22 may be committing similar thefts at other Whole Foods locations.

A 2025 Peterbilt semi truck collided with a tree in the 4600 block of Belclaire Avenue before 4:30 p.m., causing parts of the tree to fall on a fence and the truck.

The driver of a Subaru Forester who hit a 2025 Tesla Model Y in the 4700 block of Bowser Avenue at about 8:23 p.m. was caught on camera exiting their vehicle, looking at the damage, and driving away without leaving a note.

19 Saturday

Officers arrested a 21-year-old woman for driving while intoxicated and violating open container laws at about 4:20 a.m. in the 3200 block of Dartmouth Avenue.

20 Sunday

A black and gold Mongoose mountain bike was taken to the Highland Park Department of Public Safety as found property after it was left in the bushes near the intersection of Hillcrest Avenue and Drexel Drive for at least 12 hours.