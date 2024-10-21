Schiaparelli Opens Temporary NorthPark Location

Schiaparelli has opened a pop-up boutique at Neiman Marcus’ NorthPark location, which will operate from Oct. 7 to Jan. 31, 2025.

The new location, located in the handbag department of Neiman Marcus, features some of Schiaparelli’s most iconic designs and evokes the spirit of Parisian salons.

The store will offer an array of jewelry, leather goods, shoes, and accessories from Schiaparelli’s Fall-Winter 2024 and Spring-Summer 2024 ready-to-wear collections, as well as Schiaparelli’s signature Iconics line. Each piece is crafted in Italy and adorned with gold details.

“I am so deeply moved to bring the magic of the Place Vendôme to Dallas, a city so dear to my heart. I hope NorthPark customers will enjoy this unique immersion in our collections and specifically our standout accessories and bijoux,” creative director of Schiaparelli, Daniel Roseberry, said.

The pop-up continues the long-standing partnership between Neiman Marcus and Schiaparelli, which dates back to 1940 when Elsa Schiaparelli was awarded the Neiman Marcus Award for Distinguished Service in the Field of Fashion.

Continuing that legacy, Roseberry was awarded the Neiman Marcus Award for Creative Impact in the Field of Fashion in early March of this year.

“This ephemeral shop is such a great opportunity for us to create more magic for our clients and strengthen our relationships with them in Dallas,” CEO of Schiaparelli, Delphine Bellini, said. “The various exclusive events organized so far in close collaboration with Neiman Marcus teams have allowed us to nurture such a special link with NM’s clients and talented personal shoppers who have shown us how passionate they are about our brand and products.”