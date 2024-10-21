TACA Silver Cup Award Luncheon to Honor Gayle Halperin and Jim Nugent

The Arts Community Alliance (TACA) has announced that the 2025 Silver Cup Luncheon will honor Gayle Halperin and Jim Nugent for their philanthropism, volunteer efforts, and support of the arts and culture in North Texas.

Co-chairs for the luncheon are Phil Clemmons, John Dayton, Tara Lewis, and Donna Wilhelm. The Luncheon will take place May 7 at noon in the Omni Dallas Hotel.

Halperin is the executive director of Bruce Wood Dance Dallas, a member of the Dallas Area Cultural Advocacy Coalition Steering Committee, emeritus board of directors of the Sammons Center for the Arts and TITAS/DANCE UNBOUND, and a member of The Charter 100 of Dallas. From 1996-2017, she was also a board member of the Dance Council of North Texas.

Among Halperin’s awards and recognitions include the 2011 Distinguished Alumni Award from Texas Woman’s University; the 2021 Arts Leadership Award from the Dallas Historical Society Award; the 2023 Women Who STEAM Award in the arts from The Dallas (TX) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated; and the 2023 Obelisk Award for Visionary Nonprofit Arts Leadership from the Business Council for the Arts.

In 2024, the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum announced Halperin as an “In Her Shoes” honoree. In 2011, Halperin and her husband James Halperin received the Tom Adams Award of Appreciation for Dedication to TITAS.

Nugent currently serves as the treasurer for Pegasus Media Project and was formerly treasurer for TACA. Nugent is also an active board member of Second Thought Theatre, a theater company based in Dallas, and has previously served on the boards of the Dallas Film Society and Undermain Theatre, as well as board chairperson of the USA Film Festival.

Nugent was also appointed by Dallas City Council Member Gay Donnell Willis to the Dallas Office of Arts and Culture Commission. As a retired CPA, Nugent’s experience in financial management extends to his work today. He continues to provide bookkeeping services for Pegasus Media Project, the Video Festival of Dallas, Dallas Film Society, Schreiber Expanded Neighborhood Patrol, and others.

“We are excited to celebrate Gayle and Jim at next year’s TACA Silver Cup luncheon for their years of passionate, selfless dedication to our arts community,” Maura Sheffler, Donna Wilhelm Family President & Executive Director, said. “Our community is stronger and more dynamic because of their contributions.”

To learn more about the 2025 Silver Cup Luncheon, visit HERE.