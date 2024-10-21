Tiffany & Co. Celebrates NorthPark Center Opening

PHOTO: Carson-Habeeeb

Adjacent to NorthPark Center’s Neiman Marcus, the exterior crystal wall, courtesy of architect Hugh Dutton, showcases Tiffany & Co.’s newest pieces.

A colorful backdrop of fresh hydrangeas lined the interior’s Step and Repeat, and the beats of DJ Romiq welcomed patrons as the iconic world of Tiffany & Co. presented its new NorthPark Center store on Oct. 17.

Invited guests sipped champagne and noshed on bite-sized creme brûlée tarts while trying on jewelry pieces in the newly designed showroom.

PHOTO: Carson-Habeeb

Tableware displays featured Tiffany & Co. patterns — the hand-painted floral veins on Wisteria dinner plates sat perfectly aligned with gold-rimmed teacup saucers.

PHOTO: Carson-Habeeb

Andy, Tiffany’s handcrafting jeweler, worked on his designs as Tiffany and Co.’s sales advisor Christian Scott showed a show-stopping blue tourmaline ring to her customer.

The walls of the 7,500 square foot retail space display framed images of Audrey Hepburn alongside personal letters from the Hollywood star — the elevated shopping experience combining a modern refresh with a nod to 259 Broadway style.