Water Cooler at Pegasus Park Welcomes New Director

The Dallas Foundation and Lyda Hill Philanthropies have recently announced that Erik Moss will become the new director of Water Cooler at Pegasus Park.

In conjunction with Lyda Hill Philanthropies, J. Small Investments and The Dallas Foundation, the Water Cooler is one of the largest nonprofit shared spaces in the country.

At approximately 150,000 square feet, the shared space offers tenets office space at subsidized rent, access to philanthropic funds for furniture and infrastructure, and free or low-cost amenities and services designed to accelerate their respective missions.

As Director, Moss will foster collaboration and community engagement among the diverse organizations that call the Water Cooler home. Moss will also manage relationships with key shareholders, keep leadership and tenets informed on ongoing initiatives, and serve as their primary point of contact.

Previously, Moss served as Chief of Staff of the Child Poverty Action Lab, focusing on economic mobility and fundraising campaigns. Under his leadership, the organization raised over $100 million for a long-term community-wide strategy, significantly contributing to the organization’s growth from $1.5 million to $20 million in net assets.

Moss holds a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology and Spanish Studies with a minor in Political Science from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities. His education, as well as 12 years of experience working in the social sector, allows him to navigate complex problems and create results in community impact.

Moss is also passionate about systemic issues, including poverty and education inequity, which align with the missions of The Dallas Foundation, Lyda Hill Philanthropies, and many nonprofits housed within the Water Cooler.

Moss is an active board member of Reading Partners of North Texas, Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas Dallas Community Board, and the Trinity River Audubon Center, where he advocates for access to healthcare, education, and environmental stewardship.