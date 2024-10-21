Wet, Wild, And Woof

Summer’s not over until wet dogs wag their tails and shake themselves dry at the Holmes Aquatic Center.

Pet parents shouldn’t count on staying dry.

University Park’s Doggie Splash Day, held Sept. 28 between publication of the October and November issues of Park Cities People, is an annual favorite for pooches and Park Cities residents.

The event, which closes out pool season, is open to pre-registered dogs of humans living in Highland Park ISD.

Pre-registrations numbered more than 100 this year, not counting the waiting list.

Four-legged participants enjoyed swimming, leaping from the diving board, playing with balls, and treats.

