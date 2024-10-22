Chi Omega Market Brings Christmas to Fall

The Dallas-area Chi Omega Alumnae Group kicked off the festive season early on Sept. 26 with the 47th Annual Chi Omega Christmas Market (COCM).

Now hosted at the Dallas Market Hall, the event offered attendees a unique shopping experience and raised money for 13 local nonprofit organizations. The funds raised will also support collegiate scholarships.

With more than 220 merchants from across the country, the event turned Dallas Market Hall into a festive holiday shopping destination. From jewelry and home décor to team spirit gear, holiday decorations, toys, gourmet foods, and original artwork, the market offered a diverse array of items.

In addition to the unique shopping experience, the event also featured photos with Santa, numerous photo opportunities, and various raffle prizes, ranging from an ALTO voucher to hand-painted champagne bottles by Terri Sparkman Art.

“The new location at Dallas Market Hall really energized this year’s event,” said 2024 Market Co-Chair Nancy Woodall. “We were thrilled to see such strong community support, and we know the funds raised will have a lasting impact on the incredible nonprofits we partner with. It’s always an honor to help kick off the holiday season while giving back to those in need.”

In addition to Nancy Woodall, 2024 Market co-chairs also included Karen Hunt and Debbie Lang.

This year’s non-profit beneficiaries included Ascend Dallas, Behind Every Door Ministries, Bonton Enterprises, Children’s Craniofacial Association, Family Compass, Genesis Women’s Shelter & Support, Make-A-Wish North Texas, Network of Community Ministries, Swan Strings, Texas International Theatrical Arts Society, The Stewpot, Together We Thrive, and Young Women’s Preparatory Network.

COCM will return to Dallas Market Hall Sept. 25-27, 2025. For more information, click HERE.