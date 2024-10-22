Comings and Goings

NOW OPEN

Abbey Glass

The Plaza at Preston Center

The approachable, luxury womenswear brand steeped in confidence, timelessness, and playful elegance recently celebrated the grand opening of its new boutique.

Galleria Dallas

Various Stores

• UNIQLO, a Japanese brand that features functional clothes designed with innovative features in a wide variety of colors and styles, opened on Oct. 18.

• Pandora, the world’s largest jewelry brand which designs, manufactures and markets high-quality jewelry at affordable prices, has opened on level one.

La Casita Coffee

Half Price Books

The coffee shop from James Beard-nominated pastry chef Maricsa Trejo and her husband Alex Henderson has opened inside the flagship store on Northwest Highway.

Highland Park Village

Various Stores

• French luxury brand Chloé has opened its first Texas location, which features women’s ready-to-wear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, eyewear, and beauty.

• The California-based lifestyle brand Jenni Kayne’s pop-up location is its largest store to date and carries apparel, accessories, home, and apothecary products, as well as the Oak Essentials skincare line.

NorthPark Center

Various Stores

• Givenchy is bringing French luxury to NorthPark shoppers with its first Texas store on level one between Neiman Marcus and Dillard’s.

• Rothy’s, the sustainable lifestyle brand known for transforming single-use plastic into stylish, versatile, and washable shoes, bags, and accessories, opened a NorthPark location on Oct. 9.

San Marzano

3700 McKinney Ave., Suite 148

The New York-based restaurant known for its fresh, house-made pasta and bread has started offering high quality food at affordable prices in the West Village.

COMING

CATCH Dallas

3005 Maple Avenue

A simple yet elegant menu that features locally inspired dishes, beloved CATCH classics, sushi selections from Tokyo’s Toyosu market, and a variety of Japanese Wagyu will arrive in Uptown on Nov. 8.

Glossier

NorthPark Center

Glossier, which makes skincare, makeup, body care, and fragrance products optimized for real life, will open a new retail space on level one near Macy’s on Oct. 25.

Compiled by Claudia Carson-Habeeb and Sarah Hodges