Park Cities Residents Queue to Cast Their Ballots

The countdown is on to election day, and University Park voters are lining up to make their voices heard.

A queue began forming outside University Park United Methodist Church before the polling place opened for early voting at 8 a.m. on Oct. 22. Tom and Debbie Rhodus, who finished voting at about 10:30 a.m., said it had taken about 40 minutes to cast their ballots.

But exercising the right to vote, they explained, was worth the wait.

“All presidential elections are important, but this one may be more important, I think,” Tom Rhodus said.

The first day of early voting in this November’s election broke records in multiple counties across the state, according to news outlets. Voters who aren’t eager to queue can click HERE to check the length of nearby polling place lines before heading out.

Dallas County early voting hours are:

Oct. 21-25: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oct. 26: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Oct. 27: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct. 28-Nov. 1: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on election day, which is on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

In addition to issues facing Dallas County voters, residents who live in HPISD will vote on whether to approve a $137.3 million maintenance and efficiency bond for the school district. Click HERE to read our coverage about the bond.