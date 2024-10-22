Partners Card Fundraising Legacy Continues

750-plus retailers offer discounts during benefit for The Family Place

Each year Dallas shoppers eagerly anticipate the arrival of Partners Card, the celebrated fundraiser offering cardholders 10 days of discounted retail therapy.

More valuable, however, is the fundraiser’s impact on the victims of domestic violence. Proceeds provide safe shelter, protection, and services for survivors — a single card purchase covering a night of refuge and care for a survivor of family violence at The Family Place.

The exclusive discounts combined with the important cause motivated Jenn Spalding to postpone purchasing items she’d been eyeing at alice + olivia and johnnie-O.

“It’s not anything I needed right away,” said the Preston Hollow mother of two, “so I thought why not wait and benefit a worthy cause and my wallet at the same time.”

The Family Place’s Tiffany Tate, who joined the organization in 2014 and took the helm as CEO in 2024, has focused on expanding community outreach.

Tate attributes her dedication to victims of family violence to a recommendation given to her six months into her new role at the organization by now retired Family Place CEO Paige Flint.

Flint encouraged her protégé to sit in the lobby and listen to the personal stories of survivors.

It wasn’t long before they deeply impacted Tate’s perspective of the survivors’ strength and resilience, her understanding evident throughout the nonprofit’s facilities.

The Family Place has two client waiting rooms — one for single women that provides peace and quiet and one for families with children — plus personal lockers to store important documents as clients prepare to rebuild their lives.

The addition of an animal kennel at the shelter addresses another difficulty many victims face when leaving the life they know behind.

“Most often, victims will not leave without their pets,” Tate said. “An autistic child who recently brought his dog with him to the shelter would not have been able to manage the difficult transition without the animal.”

She explained that by allowing victims to leave an unsafe environment with their pets, “a degree of comfort is provided, while giving the parent more control over the situation and reinforcing their role as protector.”

Acknowledging the significant impact Partners Card events have on awareness and fundraising, Tate said she too gets excited for the annual shopping event, adding, “I have my list of where to use the card this year planned out.”

Last year’s event raised more than $1.37 million, which covers approximately 20,000 nights of safe shelter for domestic violence survivors.

Need more incentives to get involved in the 32nd annual Partners Card event held Oct. 25 through Nov. 3?

Tate mentioned the ever-expanding need for counseling services, next year’s goal for a full-service hair salon for survivors, and the many supplies and services needed for the four-legged (and sometimes even fishtailed) companions.