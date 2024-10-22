Rex’s Seafood Has Its Claws Out

Stone Crab season is upon us and Rex’s Seafood has some beauties.

Stone Crab claws are a seasonal luxury known for their succulent, sweet meat and gorgeous black-tipped coral claws. Only available between October 15 through May 1, Rex’s is well-stocked now so I suggest you hustle in before they’re gone.

Market price fluctuates but Rex’s is currently selling Jumbo Stone Crab claws for $75 per pound, which includes three claws. Colossal claws sell for $85 per pound, which provide two at about a half-pound each.

You can purchase Rex’s Stone Crab’s in its fresh market case cracked or uncracked. When you dine it, they arrive cracked with a side of Rex’s mustard remoulade sauce.

Rex’s is located at 6713 W. Northwest Highway just west of Hillcrest Avenue.