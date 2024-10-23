British Brand Burberry Pops Up at NorthPark

A special Burberry pop-up will be open at Neiman Marcus’ NorthPark Center location until Nov. 9.

The pop-up celebrates Burberry’s British and outdoor heritage; the space decorated to represent a London tea hatch and traditional park pavilions in the UK.

Throughout the interactive installment, guests can enjoy snacks and refreshments, such as British flapjacks and Earl Grey tea.

The pop-up will also feature accessories such as Burberry Check scarves, bags, and shoes. The trench, one of Burberry’s signature items, will take center stage as part of Burberry’s Heritage Collection, along with the latest iterations of the classic coat by Daniel Lee, creative director at Burberry.

The brand will also feature outerwear styles from the Burberry Winter 2024 collection, including parkas and puffers as well as aviator and Harrington jackets lined with Burberry Check.