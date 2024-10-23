E-Bike Regulations on the Table at Breakfast Discussion

Electric bicycle regulations could be coming to University Park, but Boone Elementary School probably is not.

Highland Park’s Town Council voted Oct. 15 to restrict e-bike usage to licensed drivers, to require e-bikers to wear a helmet if they’re under 21, and to make e-bike operators obtain permits from the town.

The town’s ordinance takes effect on Jan. 1. Before it does, Highland Park hopes that University Park passes a similar ordinance, Highland Park Mayor Will C. Beecherl said at an Oct. 22 breakfast meeting of officials from HPISD, Highland Park, and University Park, and Dallas City Council member Gay Donnell Willis.

The University Park City Council plans to consider e-bike regulations similar to Highland Park’s new rules in November, city manager Robbie Corder said after the meeting.

Rather than annexing Boone Elementary, University Park has begun conversations with the city of Dallas on a potential agreement to provide services to the school. Items under discussion include emergency and special event services. As part of the agreement, University Park could also handle building inspections and sign regulations to assure continuity with other HPISD schools, Corder explained after the meeting.

Dallas officials opposed the annexation of Boone Elementary out of concern that other cities might also pursue boundary adjustments, and because of the potential loss of revenue if the building reverted to a taxable use, University Park officials explained.

“I do think that this is as good as we can get,” University Park Mayor Pro Tem Mark Aldredge said. “And gives us a lot that we can do.”

Willis, who represents the school and surrounding area in Dallas zoned to HPISD, explained that the decision to not pursue annexation came after “pain points over about a year.”

“I want the outcome that the parents and the school and the township want, but we just need to find a different path to get to it,” she said. “And so, we are pursuing the best path to the outcome that we want.”

Corder said after the meeting that he hoped an agreement could be in place before the start of the 2025-26 academic year.

Also during the meeting, HPISD superintendent Mike Rockwood gave an update on the state of the school district. His presentation highlighted accolades earned by the school district recently, such as Platinum Status on the 2024 AP School Honor Roll, and included information on the $137.3 million maintenance and efficiency bond on ballots in the Nov. 5 election.