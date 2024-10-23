Thursday, October 24, 2024

Greenhill's Julia Deibert goes for a kill during Tuesday's match against ESD. (PHOTO: Chris McGathey)
Preston Hollow Sports 

Hornets Top ESD for Sixth Straight Win

Todd Jorgenson 0 Comments

Greenhill secured a top-three seed in the upcoming SPC girls volleyball tournament by sweeping Episcopal School of Dallas on Tuesday.

The Hornets (19-9, 6-1) extended their winning streak to six matches heading in Thursday’s regular-season finale against Arlington Oakridge. It was their second sweep of the Eagles (7-21, 2-5) this season.

Greenhill likely will be the second or third seed behind Hockaday in the conference tournament, which will be jointly hosted by both schools on Nov. 7-9.

