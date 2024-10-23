Preston Hollow Crime Reports Oct. 14-20

PHOTO: Unsplash

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: AN UNWELCOME VISITOR

A nosy inquisitor was cited on Oct. 15 for repeatedly showing up as an unwanted visitor at a complainant’s restaurant job in the 5600 block of West Lovers Lane.

15 Tuesday

A motor vehicle theft occurred in front of a convenience store in the 6800 block of West Northwest Highway.

A vehicle was abandoned in a roadway in the 5100 block of Walnut Hill Lane.

A motor vehicle was unlawfully taken from a parking lot in the 6800 block of West Northwest Highway.

Out of town property previously stolen was recovered in the 8300 block of Westchester Drive.

Property was unlawfully removed from an outdoor commercial space in the 12300 block of Inwood Road.

Property was taken without permission from a residence in the 4600 block of Northaven Road.

A warning citation was issued at a restaurant located in the 7800 block of Park Lane.

16 Wednesday

A bold criminal stole a vehicle from the 6200 block of Bordeaux Avenue.

A fraud occurred at a commercial business along a service road in the 8600 block of North Central Expressway.

Vandalism of property occurred as a criminal destroyed parts of a vehicle in the 10700 block of Preston Road.

17 Thursday

A theft occurred at a retail store located in the 8600 block of North Central Expressway.

19 Saturday

An unspecified theft occurred in the 8600 block of North Central Expressway.

20 Sunday

Narcotics and drug paraphernalia were found on an individual at NorthPark Center.