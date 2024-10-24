What goes well with pumpkin pie? The latest scoop of community news from our November issue. Be sure to also sample our recent online content, featured in our November Site Reading Column.

COMMUNITY: Junior Symphony Ball Comes to Gilley’s Dallas

This year’s student leaders have ambitious goals for the Dallas Symphony Orchestra League’s longest running fundraiser, which is coming to Gilley’s Dallas on Feb. 1, 2025.

SOCIETY: Park City Club Celebrates 40th Anniversary in Style

Live music, an abundance of food and drinks, and a festive crowd made the club’s 40th anniversary memorable for members.

COMMUNITY: Park Cities Residents Celebrate National Night Out

The annual events featured food, top-rated bounce houses, plenty of goodies, and even a simulated dorm-burn.

SCHOOLS: HP Band, Drumline Bring Home Top Awards

The Highlander Band’s show, called POP-sitively Garish, received positive reviews and multiple awards in Class 5A at the recent Mesquite Marching Festival. The HP Drumline also beat the competition at the fifth annual North Texas Drumline Contest in Forney.