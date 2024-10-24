Scots, Longhorns Send Runners to State

Highland Park will take a full complement of boys and girls athletes to the Class 5A state cross country meet next week.

The Scots qualified two full teams for the meet on Nov. 2 at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock after scoring a pair of third-place finishes at the Region II meet on Monday in Grand Prairie.

W.T. White senior Mia Oliver also will compete at state as an individual qualifier for the second straight year after she ran seventh at the regional meet. Oliver’s regional time of 18 minutes, 53 seconds was about 27 seconds behind individual champion Camryn Benson of Lovejoy.

The Lady Scots were led by Ryan Sontag, who finished ninth. She will be joined at the state meet by teammates Paisley Bassett, Finley Heckler, Maddie Heckler, Samantha Meck, Presley Pate, and Ellie Preston.

The HP boys tied for third with McKinney North in the team standings. Spencer Haag paced the Scots, placing eighth in 16:09, or more than 50 seconds behind Anna’s Bryce Denton, who easily won the race.

Other HP runners headed to state include Jacob Baumgartner, Bennett Blevins, Lucas Johnson, Antonio Sanchez, Akash Shah, and Beau Stewart.