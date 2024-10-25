Kips Bay Decorator Show House Does Not Disappoint

PHOTO: Nickolas Sargen

With walls cloaked in hand-painted coverings, fabrics adorning settees and headboards, and stylistic motifs aplenty, focusing on a particular area of Dallas’ Kips Bay Show House requires a degree of attentiveness and restraint.

It’s hard to move past Shelby Wagner’s stylish cocktail bar that replaced a mundane entry coat closet, and his exquisite, redesigned tangerine-toned foyer bursting with exuberance.

“Every Southern home needs a bar to greet guests upon entry,” Wagner (only slightly) joked.

PHOTO: Claudia Carson-Habeeb

A mere 90-degree pivot draws immediate attention to Sherry Hayslip’s vividly colored library, showcasing a set of colossal, elaborately carved cabinet doors that reveal a hidden stash of caviar behind the concealment.

Through the window, an intricate sunflower motif displays an iron design by Hayslip’s late husband, Architect Cole Smith, who designed the stunning French Renaissance-inspired façade in 2004. “Bibliothèque des Tournesols,” or Room of the Sunflowers, pays homage to the renowned architect.

PHOTO: Nickolas Sargen

“He loved sunflowers,” said Hayslip, “His craftsmanship is woven into the details of this space.”

A saunter to the left of the show home’s rotunda reveals Javier Burkle’s “Sobremesa Lounge,” a brass enclave cabinet and freestanding tequila tasting bar enticing guests with the perfect spot for an after-dinner drink.

PHOTO: Nickolas Sargen

His and hers marble vanities in “Sogno Verde” showcase the meticulous “no-stone-unturned” designs of Martha Champagne, with a stunning blend of color, stone, and art enveloping a covetable free-standing Kohler tub, and mood lighting beckoning tranquility in the exquisite washroom.

PHOTO: Nickolas Sargen

Topping off our best-loved chambers, Traci Connell’s “Femme Fumoir” cigar room presents a feminine flair of luxe furnishings seamlessly melded with a touch of masculine panache — the oval glass cabinetry affixed with brass cremone bolts; the comfy bench seating inviting visitors to stay awhile.