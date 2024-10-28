Have a Problem? Ask These Armstrong Inventors for Help

Are you struggling to get your frozen ice cream out of the carton? Did greedy goblins steal the candy you left on the porch last Halloween? Does the time it takes to tie the laces on your hockey skates keep you off the ice?

Armstrong Elementary students tackled these and other problems this fall during their school’s Invention Convention. Ninety students put their creativity to work during the annual event, which is a tradition unique to HPISD’s smallest elementary school.

Fourth-grader Jackson Hohertz and his partner Peter Dvorocsik were inspired to create an anti-theft Halloween bucket after a hungry trick-or-treater took all the candy — along with the container — that Jackson’s family left on their porch.



Jackson Hohertz with the Halloween Candy Dispenser designed by him and his partner.

His candy dispenser can be hung above a door, Jackson explained. When trick-or-treaters come by, they should pull a string to release one or two pieces of candy at a time. A piece of cardboard covers the candy in the bucket so that hungry visitors can’t reach in and grab a handful.

First-grade twins Joules and Ames Joyner solved the problem of hunting for a thermometer when they’re sick or spreading illness by sharing the same supplies. They each built themselves a personalized All-In-One Sick Cup, a large water bottle with an attached straw, snack cup, thermometer, tissues, hand sanitizer, cooling pack, and vomit bag.

Their mom, Michelle, explained that the family has had lots of experience dealing with illness. The twins decided on the project after brainstorming about all the problems they encounter and possible solutions.

“They’re not sharing their sick day items. That’s why they want everyone in the family to have one, not just one person,” she said.

Third-grade twins Vera and Edith Garner designed a Treasure Pillow to foil a troublesome sibling: an older brother who steals their things. The girls took the stuffing out of an LOL doll pillow, added Velcro dots, and hid their favorite squishy toys and slime inside.



Edith and Vera Garner with their Treasure Pillow.

The girls decided to use the pillow after experimenting with a basketball (too hard to cut open) and volleyball (too floppy.) The doll pillow had the added benefit of not being something their brother would want to play with.

Armstrong celebrated its young inventors with a popsicle party and robotics demonstration from Code Ninjas. All participants received small prizes, along with a photo of them and their creation.

Awards were given in each grade for “creativity,” “proficient planning,” and “bright idea.” But the Invention Convention is about participation rather than winning. The event aims to put students’ creativity to work, to generate excitement about tackling dilemmas, and to show students that they can think outside the box and problem-solve, explained co-chairs Ashley DeArman and Lauren Jordan.

Armstrong’s young inventors were excited to show their creations to visitors and to explain how they’d come up with their designs themselves. Participation in the Invention Convention has increased since the Covid-19 pandemic and almost doubled this year.

“I think it continues to grow, and I think it will continue to grow and flourish more and more,” DeArman said, “because it’s just such a fun, creative event.”