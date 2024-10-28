Park Cities Crime Reports Oct. 21-27

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: NOT JUST ON NETFLIX

Sign stealing doesn’t just happen in the major leagues; it also occurs before major elections. A political sign was reported stolen from a home on Purdue Street at 6:09 a.m. on Oct. 24.

UNIVERSITY PARK

21 Monday

Reported at about 7:40 a.m.: A vehicle was stolen from the 3100 block of Stanford Avenue.

A thief went shopping in a vehicle in The Plaza at Preston Center at about 3:30 p.m.

A construction site criminal may have caused a project delay by stealing between $750 and $2,500 worth of items at about 3:59 p.m. from Caruth Boulevard.

A man’s identity was reported stolen at about 4:54 p.m. on Hanover Street.

22 Tuesday

A four-wheeler thief took off on a bicycle parked on Grassmere Lane at about 11:43 a.m.

23 Wednesday

Reported at 5:49 p.m.: Officers responded to harassment at an undisclosed location and arrested a woman on a warrant.

24 Thursday

Officers investigated a crash and arrested a driver for driving while intoxicated at about 11:06 p.m. on Preston Road.

25 Friday

Officers responded to a disturbance at a convenience store on Mockingbird Lane involving criminal mischief and obstruction or retaliation and arrested a man.

26 Saturday

An unwanted person was reported at a residence on Lovers Lane at about 4:42 p.m.

27 Sunday

A sneaky thief struck a vehicle in Snider Plaza at about 3:22 p.m.

A man was arrested for driving while intoxicated and drug possession after a minor crash involving a parked vehicle in an undisclosed location.

HIGHLAND PARK

24 Thursday

Officers arrested a man on a warrant at about 2 a.m. in the 4700 block of Armstrong Parkway.

A man was arrested on multiple warrants at about 4:40 a.m. in the 4400 block of South Versailles Avenue.

The distracted driver of a BMW struck a fire hydrant, causing it to freely flow water, in the 5000 block of Lomo Alto Drive at about 9:01 a.m.

A man was arrested for public intoxication in Highland Park Village at about 11:26 p.m.

25 Friday

A man was arrested for a warrant probation violation at about 5:38 a.m. in the 5400 block of Byron Avenue.

A box of Christmas lights fell off Santa’s sleigh in the 4600 block of Beverly Drive at about 8:20 a.m. Elves can retrieve the lights in Highland Park Temporary Evidence Locker number two.

The driver of a Dodge minivan hit the Aston Martin parked next to it while maneuvering out of a space in Highland Park Village before 11:45 a.m.

26 Saturday

A brazen burglar broke into a 2024 GMC Denali in the 4600 block of Beverly Drive at about 12 a.m. and stole a Shadow Systems MR920 pistol with a gold barrel, two magazines, a fixed blade knife, and a pair of Gucci sunglasses.

A bicycle bandit stole a Ride1Up electric bicycle at about 5:47 p.m. from the driveway of a home at an unspecified location.

27 Sunday

A woman was arrested on a warrant and for possession of an illegal substance at about 3:03 a.m. in the 4800 block of Lemmon Avenue.

A man was arrested for driving while intoxicated at about 4:43 a.m. in the 4600 block of Bowser Avenue.

The driver of a 2019 Toyota Tacoma drove off without leaving information after hitting a 2024 BMW X3 at about 2:04 p.m. in the 4200 block of Mockingbird Lane, but didn’t go far. The car was seen parked elsewhere in the same parking lot.