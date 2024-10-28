SMU TO HONOR DISTINGUISHED ALUMNI, EMERGING LEADER

SMU will honor five outstanding leaders in entrepreneurism, community advocacy, public service, sports management and philanthropy at SMU’s Distinguished Alumni Award presentation and dinner.

Each year during Homecoming Week, SMU awards a group of leaders with the highest honor the University can bestow upon its graduates. The 2024 Distinguished Alumni Award recipients are Jorge Baldor ’93, founder and board chair of After8toEducate; Kelly Hoglund Compton ’79, executive director of The Hoglund Foundation, and Hon. Terry R. Means ’70, ’74, senior U.S. district judge of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas.

Trent Redden ’06, general manager of the NBA’s Los Angeles Clippers, will receive the University’s Emerging Leader Award, which recognizes the outstanding achievements of an alumnus or alumna who has graduated in the last 15 years.

New for this year, Caren Prothro, a celebrated Dallas philanthropist, will receive the University’s Distinguished Honorary Alumni Award. Prothro is a past chair of SMU’s Board of Trustees and co-chaired several of SMU’s major fundraising campaigns.

The annual event will be held Oct. 31 at 7 p.m. at the Armstrong Fieldhouse.