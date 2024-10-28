Monday, October 28, 2024

LEFT TO RIGHT: Butterflies Ally Grace and Coco Hoover with the pumpkins they decorated at the fall festival. PHOTOS: Sarah Hodges and Colton Stroud
University Park Kicks Off the Season With Fall Festival

Families had an evening of frightful fun from 5 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 26 during University Park’s fall festival at the Holmes Aquatic Center.

Young butterflies, witches, princesses, and ghosts enjoyed a bounce house, colored edible cookies, played yard games, and tried their luck during a cake walk at the festival, which extended from the Aquatic Center’s splash pad into Curtis Park.

A fog machine kept things spooky in the park’s pumpkin patch. Partygoers could decorate the small pumpkins they picked at nearby tables. 

The event also featured a costume contest, hotdogs, chips, beverages, and other activities.

